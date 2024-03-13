 TANCET 2024 MBA, MCA entrance test answer key out, know how to check | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TANCET 2024 MBA, MCA entrance test answer key out, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 13, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Anna University has released the TANCET 2024 MBA, MCA entrance test answer key today, March 13. Candidates can check the TANCET 2024 answer key through the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET exam was held on March 9, and the CEETA PG exam was conducted on March 10.

The TANCET MCA exam took place in the first shift, from 10 am to 12 pm. The MBA entrance exam was held in the second shift, from 2:30 to 4:30.

This year, 39,301 students took entrance tests, which took place at 40 examination centres spread across 15 Tamil Nadu cities.

TANCET 2024 answer keys: How to download

To download the TANCET 2024 answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Enter the required information and log in.

Check the answer key.

Take the printout for future reference.

