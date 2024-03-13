10 most expensive universities in the world that every Indian student must know about

With 1 US dollar equivalent to roughly INR 83, studying abroad can be a huge financial challenge, especially if one plans to enrol in one of the world’s best universities/colleges where the annual tuition fee could be as high as ₹52 lakhs. If you add the annual cost of attendance (including tuition fee, accommodation, food, travel, insurance, etc.) it could touch a staggering ₹ 73 lakhs and above.(Shutterstock)

If you add the annual cost of attendance (including tuition fee, accommodation, food, travel, insurance, etc.) it could touch a staggering ₹73 lakhs and above.

Here are 10 of the world’s most expensive universities/colleges.

Columbia University (New York, USA)

Founded in 1754 by King George II of Great Britain

Annual tuition fees: US$ 68,400 (Annual cost of attendance: Approximately US$ 89,587)

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rank: 23

Popular majors: Philosophy, Environmental Science, and English.

Notable alumni: Barack Obama, Warren Buffet, Alfred A Knopf, Julia Stiles, Timothée Chalamet, James Franco, Art Garfunkel and 11 billionaires to date.

Duke University (Durham, North Carolina, USA)

Founded in 1924, by James Buchanan Duke

Annual tuition fees: US$ 63,450 (Annual cost of attendance: Approximately US$ 83,263)

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rank: 57

Popular majors: Computer Science, Biological Sciences, Computer Engineering, Neurosciences, Mechanical Engineering, Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering

Notable alumni: US President Richard Nixon, Tim Cook, Ken Jeong, Melinda Gates; to date, the university has produced 14 living billionaires.

Brown University (Providence, Rhode Island)

Founded in 1764, by Nicholas, John, Joseph, and Moses Brown

Annual tuition fees: US$ 65,656 (Annual cost of attendance: Approximately US$ 87,648)

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rank: 73

Notable alumni: Includes Nobel Prize winners, Pulitzer Prize recipients, Supreme Court Justices, and Olympic medalists, most notably John F Kennedy, Emma Watson and John Krasinski.

Founded in 1701, by Samuel Andrew, Thomas Buckingham, Israel Chauncy & others

Annual tuition fees: US$ 64,700 (Annual cost of attendance: Approximately US$ 83,880)

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rank: 16

Popular majors: Economics, Political Science, History, Computer Science, Psychology, Global Affairs, and English

Notable alumni: 5 US Presidents, Meryl Streep, Angela Bassett, Anderson Cooper as well as 21 billionaires to date.

University of Cambridge (United Kingdom)

Founded in 1209

Annual tuition fees: Between US$ 32,743.17 and US$ 84,898

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rank: 2

Popular majors: Mathematics, Physics, and Computer science

Notable alumni: Stephen Hawking, Charles Darwin, Robert Oppenheimer; alumni have collectively received 121 Nobel Prizes and produced 194 Olympic medal-winning athletes.

University of Chicago (Chicago, Illinois, USA)

Founded in 1890 by John D. Rockefeller

Annual tuition fees: US$ 63,801 (Annual cost of attendance: Approximately USD$89,040)

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rank: 11

Popular majors: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Biological Sciences, and Political Science

Notable alumni: Includes 99 Nobel laureates, 27 Pulitzer prize winners, 29 living billionaires, and 8 Olympic medalists; most notably astronomer Carl Sagan, writer Kurt Vonnegut, novelist Paul Goodman, and economist Milton Friedman.

Dartmouth College (Hanover, New Hampshire, USA)

Founded in 1769 by Eleazar Wheelock

Annual tuition fees: US$ 63,684 (Annual cost of attendance: Approximately US$ 87,315)

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rank: 237

Schools: The Geisel School of Medicine is the nation’s fourth-oldest medical school; Thayer School of Engineering is among the nation’s first professional schools of engineering, and the Tuck School of Business is the world’s first graduate school of management.

Notable alumni: Poet Robert Frost, Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes, actress Mindy Kaling. As of 2022, Dartmouth has produced 10 billionaires.

Harvey Mudd College (Claremont, California, USA)

Founded in 1955 by the friends and family of Harvey Seeley Mudd

Annual tuition fees: US$ 65,954 (Annual cost of attendance: Approximately US$ 89,115)

Popular majors: Computer Science and Mathematics, Engineering.

Notable alumni: Computer scientist Donald D. Chamberlin and astronaut Stanley G. Love.

NorthWestern University (Evanston, Illinois, USA)

Founded in 1851 by Grant Goodrich, John Evans, and others

Annual tuition fees: US$ 64,887 (Annual cost of attendance: Approximately US$ 91,290)

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rank: 47

Schools: Has 11 diverse schools including the Kellogg School of Management, the Pritzker School of Law, and the Feinberg School of Medicine

Notable alumni: Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, George RR Martin, David Schwimmer and Hugh Hefner

Tufts University (Medford, Massachusetts, USA)

Founded in 1852 by Charles Tufts

Annual tuition fees: US$ 66,358 (Annual cost of attendance: Approximately US$ 81,700)

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rank: 379

Popular majors: Economics, Biology, and International Relations

Notable alumni: Jessica Biel, Tracy Chapman, Shashi Tharoor, Oliver Platt, Pierre Omidyar, Daniel Patrick Moynihan

(Source: QS World University Ranking, Gitnux Market Data Report, U.S. News)

