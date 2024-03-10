Study Abroad: All About Duolingo English Test accepted by over 5,000 programs worldwide

The Duolingo English Test (DET) is a digital-first, high-stakes English proficiency test designed for students that is now accepted by over 5,000 programs worldwide, including prestigious institutions such as MIT, Yale and Columbia University. Last year, test takers certified their English in over 225 countries. For the second year in a row, India had the most test takers - in 2023, students in India applied to programs in over 83 countries, up 9% from last year. Interested in studying a good course abroad? Getting a scholarship can make it much easier for many students.(Shutterstock)

India is the largest market for the Duolingo English Test. Test-takers can easily book the test by creating a free account on the official Duolingo English Test website. In India, the DET’s top 10 largest cities account for 76% of overall test volume and it witnessed between 50 and 100% year-over-year growth in key metros - Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai.

The Duolingo English Test typically costs around 5000 INR on average. For individuals considering the test, there is an option to acquire a test bundle, allowing them to take two tests. The test bundle is offered at a discounted price of $49 each, totalling $98 and is non-refundable. Upon the purchase of the test bundle, test-takers have a 21-day window to complete the first test. After receiving the results, they can take the second test within an additional 21-day period.

In an exclusive interview, Jennifer Dewar, Senior Director of Strategic Engagement, Duolingo, talks in detail about DET.

Is DET accepted as an English Proficiency Test in all universities worldwide?

DET is accepted by more than 5,000 programs globally for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions across the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland etc. including prestigious ones such as Stanford, MIT, and UCLA.

Particularly in the US, the DET is almost universally accepted, on par with IELTS and TOEFL. The DET is also recognised by all of the top 25 universities with the highest international student enrolments and is accepted for student visa applications in the USA.

In Canada, the DET is embraced by all 15 leading English-medium universities, including the University of Toronto, McGill University, and the University of Waterloo, as well as popular colleges like Conestoga College, Centennial College, and Seneca College.

In the United Kingdom, the DET is accepted by well-known universities such as Imperial College London, University of Southampton, University of York, and University of Reading, among others.

For Australia, nearly all popular foundation programs including those at Group of Eight (Go8) universities including the University of New South Wales, Monash University and the University of Adelaide accept the DET.

How does DET differ from the other tests?

Accessibility and Convenience: The test is available on demand, online, anytime you want, which is different from an IELTS or a TOEFL. This flexibility eliminates the need for expensive travel and accommodation costs.

Cost-Effective: The DET is less than one-fourth the amount of its competitors. This affordability ensures that more students, regardless of their financial background, can access an internationally recognised English certification for less than 5000 INR.

Fast Results: Test-takers receive their scores within 2 days. Faster results are available in just 12 hours with an additional fee, unlike other tests which take more than a week.

Innovative Tech, Seamless Prep: The DET employs AI and ML to assess English language skills. It is computer-adaptive, which means you can take the test multiple times but it is unlikely that you’ll get the same question more than once. The DET also provides unlimited free practice tests.

The DET offers the advantage of sending scores to an unlimited number of universities at no additional charge, whereas other tests may require extra fees after a certain number of university submissions.

Is DET available both online & offline?

The DET is an online-only test with no offline test centres. Individuals can take it remotely from their own chosen locations using a computer or laptop with a reliable internet connection. There is absolutely no need to travel to a physical testing centre.

How else is Duolingo helping students achieve their higher education goals?

Collaborative efforts have been a focal point for us, with partnerships such as The Next Genius Scholarship Program, exemplified by our involvement in the Inspiring India Tour. This two-year initiative involves visiting over 1,000 high schools across 50+ cities in India, and as of 2023, we have successfully engaged with over 500 schools.

We have also partnered with the UNHCR to launch the Duolingo University Access Program, a first-of-its-kind partnership to support refugee students who come from countries including Somalia, Afghanistan and Myanmar in applying to universities. The first batch of students have now been successfully placed at institutions including the University of Canberra, the University of California Berkeley, the University of Dundee and the University of the People.

