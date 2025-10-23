Study Abroad: Pursue MSc in Political Communication and Media at University of Strathclyde, check programme details here

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, has launched the MSc in Political Communication and Media postgraduate programme, designed to equip students with the critical knowledge and practical skills needed to understand and engage with the evolving relationship between politics, media, and public discourse. University of Strathclyde has launched the MSc in Political Communication and Media course which spans one year. Students will explore the intersection of politics, media, and public dialogue

Set to commence in January 2026, the application deadline for this new programme is January 12, 2026.

The MSc in Political Communication and Media course spans one year, wherein students explore the intersection of politics, media, and public dialogue, thereby preparing to analyse and effectively participate in the communication processes that shape political life, a press statement informed.

During the programme, students will engage in current debates on political messaging, propaganda, misinformation, media bias, and the increasing role of artificial intelligence in shaping communication strategies.

Besides, the programme lays strong emphasis on research and methodological training, helping learners develop expertise in both qualitative and quantitative approaches while engaging with emerging tools like big data and artificial intelligence.

This comprehensive skill set enables graduates to analyse political communication at multiple levels, from individual messaging strategies to large-scale patterns in digital media.

The programme is ideal for students looking for careers in political consultancy, journalism, media analysis, public relations, research, and related sectors.

Programme structure There will be a total of three semesters. In Semester 1, students will take Quantitative Methods 1, which introduces quantitative social research, data types, and statistical software.

Semester 2 comprises of Research Skills for Media & Communication, covering dissertation expectations, research design, and methodology. There will also be topics like Political Communication in the 21st Century which will focus on how emerging technologies like AI impact politics, and Advanced Topics in Political Communication & Media, a supervised reading module preparing students for their dissertation.

And, Semester 3 will include Dissertation, where students apply their learning to original research.

Furthermore, students can also apply to do a client-based project as part of their dissertation research.

Following a career workshop session, and on the advice of the Department, students can contact host organisations including local, city, and national governmental organisations to arrange a work-based MSc dissertation.

According to the University, the projects are normally unpaid and may require further development to fulfill the MSc dissertation requirements.

Heinz Brandenburg, Programme Director for the MSc in Political Communication and Media at the University of Strathclyde, said, “The MSc in Political Communication and Media responds to a growing global demand for experts who can critically assess and strategically engage in the fast-changing world of political communication."

"The programme focuses on the changing media landscape in the 21st century, with increased digitalisation and the challenge of AI. It places particular emphasis on research and methodology, where our students will be trained in both qualitative and quantitative methods,” he added.

Fee structure The international tuition fee for the course is £21,550. The university also offers 850 Glasgow International Masters Scholarships (Humanities & Social Science, January 2026), each worth £5,000 or £7,000, depending on the programme fee.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is January 23, 2026.

