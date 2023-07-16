Directorate of Medical Educational and Research, TN will end the registration process for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling tomorrow, July 17. Candidates can register online through the official website of DMER at tnmedicalselection.net. Previously the last date to register was July 13.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Last date to register July 17

Candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹1000. For all applicants, the application fee is Rs. 3,000. Candidates from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar)/Scheduled Tribes who are native to Tamil Nadu are exempt from paying the application fee.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Know how to register

Visit the official site of DMER, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

On the homepage, click on the registration link for PG admissions

Key in login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee

Click on submit and download the page.