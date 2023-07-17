Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 provisional rank list out for MBBS and BDS programmes, get link

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has released the provisional rank list for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023. The category-wise rank list is available on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, for candidates who enrolled for the state counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS programs.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 provisional rank list out for MBBS and BDS

Direct link to check

For all categories, including the government quota, management quota, and special categories, the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 rank list has been released.

The candidate's rank, application number, NEET UG roll number, name, community, NEET UG score, and common rank are all included in the rank list.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling rank list 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website for NEET UG counselling at tnmedicalselection.net

On the homepage, click on the provisional rank list for MBBS and BDS

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and download

Take print for future reference.