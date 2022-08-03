TBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration process begins today, here’s how to apply

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has started the registration process for TBJEE Counselling 2022 on August 3, 2022. The last date to apply for the counselling process is till August 10. 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.

The candidates who have passed the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will have to upload these documents – marksheet of H.S, proof of residency certificate, admit card of madhyamik, caste certificate, persons with disabilities certificate, ex-serviceman certificate. Candidates can check these simple steps given below.

TBJEE Counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.

Click on result link and enter the login details.

Once done, fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After Registration candidate must fill up his/her choice to get a seat according to merit. The details of Seat Matrix, Dates for Choice filling and other programme schedule related to online counselling will be announced shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TBJEE.

