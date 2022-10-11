Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, check steps here

KNR University of Health Sciences, Telangana will begin the registration process for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 11, 2022. The registration process will be conducted to fill MBBS and BDS courses in the state. Candidates can apply online through the official site of tsmedadm.tsche.in.

As per the official notice, the online application will open at 10 am today and will close down on October 18, 2022 at 6 pm. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and follow the necessary process.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The cut off score for general category is 117 out of 720, for SC/ST/BC and Persons with disability of SC/ST/BC is 93 and Persons with Disability is 105 out of 720. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of KNR University of Health Sciences.

