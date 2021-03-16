Home / Education / Admissions / TISS NET Results 2021 today at tiss.edu, here's how to download scorecard
The Tata Institute of Social Science will on Tuesday, March 16, announce the results of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021.
The Tata Institute of Social Science will on Tuesday, March 16, announce the results of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021. TISSNET is a national level test conducted by TISS for admission to its Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes.

Candidates who have appeared in the exams can check their results on the official website of TISS at tiss.edu.

How to check TISS-NET 2021 results after they are declared:

Visit the official website of Tata Institute of Social Science at tiss.edu

Click on the link for results

Login with your credentials to download score card

Take a print out and download results on your computer too

TISS-NET 2021 was held on February 20 at various places across the country and had 100 objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ). The duration of the test is 1 hour and 40 minutes. Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to take only one test and the TISS-NET Score is valid for all the programmes. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in this test.

Click on the link here to check the MA admission Timeline for the academic year 2021-22.

