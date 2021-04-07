TJEE 2021 registration begins on tbjee.nic.in, here’s how to apply

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has started the TJEE 2021 registration process. The registration process was started on April 5 and would end on April 25, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can apply for the exam through the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.

The application must be done through online mode only. There is no printed application form available. From this academic session (2021-22), the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted in a single day, instead of the two-day system. The admit card will be available on second week of June and the examination would be conducted on June 23, 2021. The result would tentatively be announced on third week of July 2021.

TJEE 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.

• Click on TJEE 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the page for further need.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all the four subjects.