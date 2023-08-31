TN NEET UG round 2 allotment result today on tnmedicalselection.net

The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu will announce round 2 seat allotment results of TN NEET UG counselling 2023 today, August 31. Candidates can check it on tnmedicalselection.net.

TN NEET round 2 allotment result today on tnmedicalselection.net(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can download the provisional allotment letter for the purpose of reporting between September 1 and 4. The last date of joining the allotted colleges is September 4 (5 pm).

Freshly allotted candidate for MBBS seats in all colleges under all categories and BDS seats in government colleges have to pay the tuition fee for downloading the provisional allotment order.

SC/SCA/ST/ SCC candidates who get a government or management quota in self-financing colleges are exempted from paying tuition fee for downloading the allotment order if annual income of parents is less than ₹2.5 lakh.

Candidates selected for BDS in self-financing colleges have to pay the fee directly at colleges at the time of admission.

Re-allotted candidates who have already paid the tuition fee in first round have to pay the difference (if any) amount only.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Certificate verification for the second round will be done in the selected colleges. Candidates have to produce their original certificates along with scanned copies at the time of admission.

For more details, check the counselling schedule notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON