TNEA Counselling 2022: Schedule for all categories out, registration tomorrow

Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has released TNEA Counselling 2022 for all categories. The counselling schedule for all categories is available to candidates on the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The special reservation counselling registration will begin on August 20, 2022 and the provisional allotment list will release on August 21, 2022. The general special reservation counselling registration will begin on August 21 and the provisional allotment list will release on August 24, 2022.

The general and government school studies counselling will be conducted in four rounds. For Round 1, the registration will begin on August 25 for Rank 1 to 14524 and the provisional allotment list will be out on September 9, 2022.

General Counselling Schedule

Vocational General Counselling Schedule

Special Reservation Counselling Schedule

Round 2 registration will begin on September 9 and provisional allotment list will release on September 23, 2022. Round 3 registration will start on September 23 and provisional list will release on October 9, 2022 and Round 4 registration will commence on October 9 and provisional list will be out on October 23, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vocational general and government school studied vocational counselling will be conducted in single round. The registration will begin on August 25 and provisional allotment list will be available on September 9, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON