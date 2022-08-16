Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNEA Counselling 2022 to begin from August 20, check tentative schedule here

Published on Aug 16, 2022 12:53 PM IST
TNEA Counselling 2022 to begin from August 20. This year the counselling process will have 4 rounds.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai will begin the TNEA Counselling 2022 round from August 20, 2022. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission counselling tentative schedule is available on the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

The counselling process for special reservation categories- Differently abled, Ex-Servicemen, Sports and Govt School 7.5 percent category will begin on August 20 and will end on August 23, 2022. The general counselling will begin on August 25, 2022 and will end on October 21, 2022.

As per the tentative schedule, the supplementary counselling will begin on October 22 and will end on October 23, 2022. The SCA to SC counselling will be conducted on October 24, 2022.

B.E/ B.Tech and B.E (Sandwich) courses admission will be conducted through this counselling process. The applicants will be grouped based on their rank and each group of applicants will be allowed to participate in counselling according to their turn.

TNEA 2022 will have four rounds of counselling. The applicant has to login into the TNEA portal by using his/her user ID and Password for performing various activities in a particular round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNEA.

