TOEFL iBT now accepted under Canada's SDS scheme

Educational Testing Service (ETS) on Monday announced that its exam TOEFL iBT has been approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS).

SDS is an expedited study permit processing programme for international students who wish to join learning institutions in Canada.

This will now expedite the application process for students taking the TOEFL iBT as most SDS applications are processed within 20 calendar days, ETS said.

Students can send TOEFL iBT scores as part of their SDS application from August 10, 2023, it added.

“We are thrilled to be unlocking more opportunities for students to access one of the world’s most desirable study abroad destinations,” said Rohit Sharma, Senior Vice President of Global Higher Education and Workskills at ETS.

“Not only will the addition of TOEFL benefit hundreds of thousands of students who take advantage of the SDS route each year, but institutions can feel confident knowing that they can access a wider pool of applicants who can demonstrate their skills with the premier test of English-language proficiency.”

Previously, only the English-language testing option was authorized for the SDS route.

For further information, visit www.etsindia.org/country-toefl/canada/.

