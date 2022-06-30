TS DOST 2022: TSCHE issues notification for admission in UG courses in Telangana

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released an official notification for the Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2022 inviting applications for undergraduate admissions for the session 2022-23 on the website dost.cgg.gov.in.

Applications are invited for registrations and admissions in all undergraduate courses such as B.A/ B.Sc/ B.Com/ B.Com (Voc)/ B.Com (Hons)/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA etc. offered by all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Sathavahana University and Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women’s University).

The candidates who have passed intermediate examination of Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply. One-time registration fee for all the colleges/courses of one or more Universities is Rs. 200 which can paid online through various modes.

Phase-I registration will begin on July 1, 2022 and end on July 30, 2022. Phase-I seat allotment will take place on August 6, 2022. Seat allotment for Phase-II and III will take place on August 27 and September 16, 2022 respectively.

For a detailed schedule, click here.

For further updates, visit the website dost.cgg.gov.in.