TS DOST 2023 special phase seat allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

Degree Online Services, Telangana will release TS DOST 2023 special phase seat allotment result on August 17, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2023 special phase seat allotment result releasing today

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) Special Phase by students can be done from August 17 to August 21, 2023. The reporting to colleges by the students who have already self reported their seats online in special phase can be done from August 18 to September 21, 2023.

TS DOST 2023 special phase seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS DOST 2023 special phase seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS DOST.

