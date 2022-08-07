TS DOST: TSCHE releases Phase 1 seat allotment result on dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of TS DOST on dost.cgg.gov.in.

A total of 1,44,330 candidates have registered for Phase 1 counselling out of which 1,12,683 candidates have been allotted seats. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Phase 1 seat allotment

TS DOST: How to check Phase 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official site of TS DOST on dost.cgg.gov.in.

Click on students login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on Phase 1 seat allotment result.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Council have also sent an SMS to the candidates who are allotted seats to their registered mobile numbers. Candidates will have to reserve their seat through online self-reporting by paying ₹500/- or ₹1000/- in DOST candidate login. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSCHE.

