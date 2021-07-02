TS EAMCET 2021: Application correction window opens

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has activated the application correction window. Candidates who have already registered for TS EMCET 2021 can make corrections to their application form. The correction window has been activated on July 2 and the last date to edit the application form is July 9.

The candidates who have not applied yet for the TS EAMCET 2021 can fill the online application form without a late fee till July 8. However, the candidates can fill the application form till late July 29 with a late fee. Earlier the last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2021 was June 17.

The TS EAMCET 2021 admit card will be released on July 23 and will be available till July 31.

TS EAMCET 2021: How to make correctio

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2021 at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the link that reads ‘Correction of Online Application Data(Already filled by candidates)

Fill in the registration Number, Payment reference ID, Qualifying examination (Latest ) Hall Ticket No, Mobile Number, and DOB

Click on the tab Proceed to Fill Application

Note: Candidates who have paid the application fee and not submitted the application will be able to do corrections only after the submission of the application form.