TS EAMCET 2021 registration ends today, here’s how to apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will close the registration process for TS EAMCET 2021 today, May 26, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The correction link will be activated from May 27 to June 4, 2021, for candidates to make changes in the application form. The hall tickets will be available to candidates on the official site from June 17 to July 1, 2021.

TS EAMCET 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS EAMCET 2021 online application link available on the home page.

• Make the payment of the application fees and fill up the application form.

• Once done, click on confirmation link and download the filled up application form.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for other category candidates are ₹800/- for Engineering and AM and ₹400/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates. Those who want to write the test in both streams will have to pay ₹1600/- as application fees for the general category and ₹800/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates.