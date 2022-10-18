Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:59 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling final phase schedule has been revised. Candidates can check the new revised dates below.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad has released the revised schedule for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling final phase. The revised schedule is available to candidates on the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

The registration process for final phase will begin on October 21. The certificate verification for already booked slot is on October 22, exercising of options will be done from October 21 to October 23, freezing of options will be done on October 23, 2022.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional allotment of seats will be available on October 26, 2022 and candidates can make the payment of tuition fees and do self reporting through website from October 26 to October 28, 2022.

Later, the spot admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website on October 27, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

Revised Schedule Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP