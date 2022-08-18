TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Schedule for M.P.C stream released, check time table

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling schedule. The detailed schedule has been released for M.P.C stream. The complete time table can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling schedule, the registration process for first phase will begin on August 21 and will end on August 29, 2022. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done from August 23 to August 30, 2022, exercising options after certificate verification will be done from August 23 to September 2, 2022.

The option freezing date will be done on September 2, 2022 and provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 6, 2022. Candidates can make payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website from September 6 to September 13, 2022.

The second phase counselling will be conducted from September 28 till October 10, 2022. The final phase counselling schedule is from October 11 to October 21, 2022. The spot admissions will be conducted on October 20, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

