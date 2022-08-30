Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Slot booking date extended, check revised schedule

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Slot booking date extended, check revised schedule

admissions
Published on Aug 30, 2022 01:12 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling dates have been revised. Candidates can check the revised dates on the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Slot booking date extended, check revised schedule
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling schedule. The slot booking date has been extended till September 1, 2022. Candidates can book the slots for counselling through the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the counselling schedule has been revised after TS Inter supply results 2022 was announced on August 30, 2022. The dates for Slot Booking, Certificate Verification and Exercising Options have been extended.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Extended dates

  • Last date for payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking: September 1, 2022
  • Last date for Certificate Verification: September 2, 2022
  • Last date for Exercising Options: September 3, 2022

The option freezing date will be done on September 2, 2022 and provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 6, 2022. Candidates can make payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website from September 6 to September 13, 2022, as per previous counselling schedule. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of TSEAMCET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP