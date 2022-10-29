TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Spot Admissions schedule released at tseamcetd.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling spot admissions schedule. Candidates who want to grab a seat in private colleges can apply for spot admissions through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The left over seats in private unaided engineering colleges will be filled by the Institutional Spot Admissions held at the respective colleges. The candidates desirous to seek admission are informed to contact the Principal of the respective institutions.

As per the schedule, the internal sliding at the institution will be done on October 31, 2022 and the last date for completion of spot admissions is November 3, 2022. The vacancies shall be first filled with the internal sliding candidates and the final resultant vacancies shall be filled under spot admissions.

Candidates without original certificates are not permitted for spot admissions. Candidate shall present with all original certificates for spot admissions verification. After due verification the original certificates shall be returned back to the candidate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The processing fee is ₹1300/- for TS EAMCET 2022 qualified candidates and ₹2100/- for TS EAMCET 2022 not qualified candidates.

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON