TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result releasing tomorrow

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result on October 26, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase can check the seat allotment result through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website from October 26 to October 28, 2022. The reporting at the allotted college can be done from October 26 to October 28, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “College-wise Allotment Details” link.

A new page will open where candidates can select the college and Branch.

A list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

