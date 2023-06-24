Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration on June 26, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to take admissions in B.E /B.Tech / B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses can register online through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Registration begins June 26, here’s how to apply (HT Representative Image)

Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the TS EAMCET counselling first phase is till July 5, 2023. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the documents if needed.

Click on submit.

Your registration is completed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

