Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS EAMCET 2023 spot admission dates. Candidates who want to appear for the spot admissions can check the official notice available at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 spot admission dates released at tseamcetd.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official schedule, the internal sliding at the institution will be done on September 1, 2023. The issue of notification by the colleges will also be done on September 1, 2023.

Publication of notification in the newspaper to fill leftover vacancies under Spot admissions will be done on September 2 and spot admissions will be conducted on September 3 and 4, 2023.

The vacancies shall be first filled with the internal sliding candidates and the final resultant vacancies shall be filled under spot admissions. If the vacancies are still left, candidates without TSEAMCET-2023 Rank and passed qualifying examination i.e., 10+2 or its equivalent with group subjects as Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and possessing 40% marks in group subjects in respect of SC/ST/BCs and 45% for others are eligible for spot admissions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The processing fees is ₹1300 for TSEAMCET 2023 qualified candidates applying for spot admissions and ₹2100/- for candidates not qualified TS EAMCET 2023.

The certificates required during the spot admissions includes SSC marks memo original, intermediate certificate, study certificate original, TS EAMCET 2023 rank card, caste certificate and resident certificate, if applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON