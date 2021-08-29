TS EAMCET counseling begins tomorrow: List of documents required

The TS EAMCET counselling process begins tomorrow, August 30. The counselling will be done on the basis of the ranks obtained by candidates in the exams held earlier this month.

During the counselling, candidates have to show all the official documents supporting the information they had given in the application forms.

• Qualifying Examination Latest 2nd Year Hall Ticket Number/10+2

• Personal Email Id

• Personal Mobile Number

• Hall Ticket Number of S.S.C. or Equivalent

• Date of Birth

• Caste in case of SC/ST/BC candidates (Caste Certificate Application number for SC/ST only)

• PH, NCC, Sports, EWS etc.

• Income below 1 Lakh or 1 lakh and above-Below 2 Lakhs or 2 Lakhs and above (Rupees).

• Study or Residence or relevant certificate for proof of local status (last 12 years)

“The list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline and category, as per reservations through TS EAMCET-2021 would be released in the information booklet for counseling in due course by the State Council of Higher Education and the same information would also be released on Website: https://www.tsche.ac.in,” candidates have been informed.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET is a common entrance test conducted by JNT University, Hyderabad for admission to B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Tech.(Ag. Engineering) / B.Tech.(Dairy Technology) / B.Tech. (BioTechnology) / B.Tech.(FT) / B.Pharm. (MPC) / Pharm-D (MPC), B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture / B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture / B.Sc. (Forestry) / B.V.Sc. & AH / B.F.Sc. / B.Tech. (FT), B.Pharm. / B.Tech. (Bio-Technology) (Bi.P.C.) and Pharm-D (Bi.P.C).