TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Final phase registration begins today, details here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 final phase registration begins today, November 6, 2021. Candidates can check details and how to apply below. 
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:53 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the final phase registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 from November 6, 2021, onwards. Candidates who want to register online for the final phase can do it through the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcetd.nic.in. 

The last date to apply for the final phase till November 7, 2021. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase will be done on November 8, 2021. The provisional allotment of seats will be available on November 12, 2021, and the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will be done from November 12 to November 15, 2021. 

As per the official notice, after the final phase of allotment candidate will have two options for retaining the provisionally allotted seat after final phase- Can pay below-mentioned Fee and Self-Report through online or can report at the provisionally allotted college and deposit original certificates without paying below-mentioned minimum Fee. In case candidate withdraws after a special round of allotment they have to pay 1st-year Tuition Fee, in case they have not paid the required Tuition Fee.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: How to register for final phase 

Candidates can register online for final phase counselling through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in.
  • Click on the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration link.
  • Enter the login details in required fields.
  • Fill all the details in the required fields and complete choice filling.
  • Preview all details and submit the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration form.

