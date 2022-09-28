TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 registration begins today, direct link here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 phase 2 on September 28, 2022. Candidates who want to register for Phase 2 can do it through the official site of TSEAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

The registration will end tomorrow, September 28, 2022. Candidates who have already booked slot will have to verify their certificates on September 30 and exercising options will be done from September 28 to October 1, 2022. The freezing of options will be done on October 1 and provisional allotment of seats will be done on October 4, 2022.

As per the schedule, the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will be done from October 4 to 8, 2022.

Direct link to register online

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: How to register

Candidates can apply for Phase 2 registration through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on login link and enter the credentials.

Now fill in the application form and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

