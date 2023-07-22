Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 on July 24, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 registration begins on July 24 at tseamcetd.nic.in(PTI file)

The last date to apply for the counselling round, make payment of processing fees, slot booking for selection of help line centres, date and time to attend for certification verification can be done till July 25, 2023. Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round.

As per the official schedule, certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done on July 26, 2023. Candidates can exercise options after certificate verification from July 24 to July 27, 2023. The freezing of options can be done on July 27, 2023. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on July 31, 2023.

Candidates can make payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website from July 31 to August 2, 2023.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: How to register for Phase 2

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the documents if needed.

Click on submit.

Your registration is completed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing Fee is Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST) and Rs. 1200/- (for Others). The payment should be made through online payment (Credit Card / Debit Card / NetBanking) / T-Wallet. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

