Telangana Council of Higher Education has started the first phase registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 on June 19, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and are eligible to appear for the counselling round can check the direct link on the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcetd.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: First phase registration begins at tgeapcetd.nic.in, direct link here

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The last date to apply is June 28, 2026. The certificate verification for slot booked candidates will be done from June 22 to June 29, 2026. The exercising options after certificate verification will be available from June 25 to July 1, 2026.

The freezing of options is available on July 1, 2026. The mock seat allocation will be displayed on July 4, 2026. The modification of options, if required, otherwise options exercised for mock allotment shall be considered for first phase of allotment from July 5 to July 7, 2026.

The freezing of options for the first phase seat allotment will be done on July 7, and the provisional allotment of seats will be out on July 10, 2026. The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be done from July 10 to July 14, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Direct link to register for TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: How to register {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to register for TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: How to register {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcetd.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcetd.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 first phase registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 first phase registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of registration fee and click on submit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of registration fee and click on submit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The processing fee is ₹600/- for SC/ST category candidates and ₹1200/- for others. The payment should be made through credit card/ debit card/ net banking. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The processing fee is ₹600/- for SC/ST category candidates and ₹1200/- for others. The payment should be made through credit card/ debit card/ net banking. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET. {{/usCountry}}

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