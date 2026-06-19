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TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: First phase registration begins at tgeapcetd.nic.in, direct link here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 first phase registration process will begin today, June 19. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 10:27 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Telangana Council of Higher Education has started the first phase registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 on June 19, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and are eligible to appear for the counselling round can check the direct link on the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcetd.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: First phase registration begins at tgeapcetd.nic.in, direct link here

The last date to apply is June 28, 2026. The certificate verification for slot booked candidates will be done from June 22 to June 29, 2026. The exercising options after certificate verification will be available from June 25 to July 1, 2026.

The freezing of options is available on July 1, 2026. The mock seat allocation will be displayed on July 4, 2026. The modification of options, if required, otherwise options exercised for mock allotment shall be considered for first phase of allotment from July 5 to July 7, 2026.

The freezing of options for the first phase seat allotment will be done on July 7, and the provisional allotment of seats will be out on July 10, 2026. The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be done from July 10 to July 14, 2026.

Official Notice Here 

 
seat allotment registration process education
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Home / Education News / Admission News / TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: First phase registration begins at tgeapcetd.nic.in, direct link here
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