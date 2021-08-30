Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Admissions

TS EAMCET counselling begins today: Important points for candidates
TS EAMCET counselling begins today: Important points for candidates

TS EAMCET counselling begins today, August 30. The official website of TS EAMCET is https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 07:15 AM IST
TS EAMCET counselling begins today, August 30. Candidates can check counselling dates and other details from the official website of TS EAMCET.

“The list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline and category, as per reservations through TS EAMCET-2021 would be released in the information booklet for counseling in due course by the State Council of Higher Education and the same information would also be released on Website: https://www.tsche.ac.in,” the state council of higher education has informed candidates.

TS EAMCET counselling: List of documents required

• Qualifying Examination Latest 2nd Year Hall Ticket Number/10+2

• Personal Email Id

• Personal Mobile Number

• Hall Ticket Number of S.S.C. or Equivalent

• Date of Birth

• Caste in case of SC/ST/BC candidates (Caste Certificate Application number for SC/ST only)

• PH, NCC, Sports, EWS etc.

• Income below 1 Lakh or 1 lakh and above-Below 2 Lakhs or 2 Lakhs and above (Rupees).

• Study or Residence or relevant certificate for proof of local status (last 12 years)

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) result was announced on August 25. The result was declared by the Education Minister of state, Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Satikartikeya has topped the examination in engineering course followed by Duggineni Venkata Pranish in the second spot, Mohd Abdul Mateen in the third place. Mandala Karthikeya Balanagar has secured first position in agriculture stream, Emani Srividhya in second position and Sai Kushal Reddy in third position.

