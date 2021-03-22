TS ECET 2021 registration process begins today on ecet.tsche.ac.in

The online registration process for the Telangana engineering common entrance test (TS ECET) will begin on Monday, March 22, 2021. After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the TS ECET 2021 online at ecet.tsche.ac.in on or before May 17, 2021.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will conduct the TS ECET 2021 examination on July 1, 2021, in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be held from 9 to 12 noon and the second shift is scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the schedule given below.

TS ECET 2021: Important Dates

• Commencement of Submission of Online application forms: March 22, 2021

• Last date for submission of online application: May 17, 2021

• Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate: June 16 to June 21, 2021

• Download of Hall Tickets from website: June 25, 2021

• Date of TS ECET (FDH & B.Sc.[Mathematics])- 2021 Examination: July 1, 2021

TS ECET 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have obtained a Diploma in Engineering and Technology / Pharmacy from the State Board of Technical Education of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh or any other Diploma recognized by the Government of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh as equivalent thereto for admission into the relevant B.E. / B. Tech./ B. Pharmacy Courses corresponding to the Diploma OR They should have passed the 3 - year B.Sc. Degree examination with Mathematics as one of the subjects in the group combination from a recognized University in the Telangana / Andhra Pradesh State or its equivalent for entry into relevant courses.

TS ECET 2021: How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check these simple steps given below to apply.

• Visit the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on the Application fee payment link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to pay the application fees.

• Once done, your application form will be displayed.

• Fill in the application form and click on submit.

• Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About TS ECET Exam

TS ECET exam is conducted by JNT University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E. / B.Tech/ B.Pharm course in both University and private Un- aided professional institutions (Minority & Non-Minority) approved by AICTE or Pharmacy Council of India.

