TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad will begin the registration process for TS ECET 2022 Counselling. Candidates who want to apply for TS ECET can register online through the official site of TSECET on tsecet.nic.in.

Candidates who had qualified in TSECET-2022 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Examination can apply.

The last date to apply for the counselling is till September 11, certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be from September 9 to September 12, 2022. The freezing of options will be done on September 14 and provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 17, 2022. The tuition fees and self reporting will be done from September 17 to September 22, 2022.

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TSECET on tsecet.nic.in.

Register yourself and pay the processing fee online.

Book the slot and attend certificate verification.

Login with the registration details and print list of saved options.

Once done, logout properly.

