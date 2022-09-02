TS ECET 2022 Counselling schedule released, notice here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS ECET 2022 Counselling schedule. The complete counselling schedule is available to candidates on the official site of TS ECET on tsecet.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the online e filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for first phase will be done from September 7 to September 11, 2022. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done from September 9 to September 12, 2022.

The freezing of options will be done on September 14, provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 17 and payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will be done from September 17 to September 22, 2022.

The final phase registration will begin from September 25, 2022. The certificate verification will be done on September 26, and freezing of options will be done on September 27. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 29 and tuition fee payment can be done from September 29 to October 7, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TSEAMCET.

