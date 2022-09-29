TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result today on tsect.nic.in

TS ECET Counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will publish TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result today, September 29, 2022. Candidates who have registered for admission through TS ECET can check seat allotment result on tsecet.nic.in.

After seat allotment result is announced, candidates have to pay the tuition fees and self report for admission through website from September 29 to October 7, 2022. The reporting at the allotted college will be done from September 30 to October 10, 2022.

All candidates have to pay a minimum of ₹5000 (SC/ST) and ₹10,000 (others) along with tuition fee where the tuition fee is less than ₹5000 (SC/ST) and ₹10,000 (others).

Eligible candidates can attend for certificate verification and exercise choices in the final phase, if they have not done it earlier.

For downloading TS ECET final seat allotment result, candidates havr to use their ROC form number, TS ECET hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

