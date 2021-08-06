Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS ECET answer key 2021 released; raise objections now

TS ECET answer key 2021: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS ECET-2021) preliminary answer key has been released on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:49 PM IST
TS ECET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the TS ECET-2021 examination can raise objections against the answer key.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared in the TS ECET-2021 examination can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at ecet.tsche.ac.in on or before August 8, until 4pm.

All objections of the candidate’s responses should be based on master question paper only, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download TS ECET 2021 answer keys

How to download TS ECET 2021 answer key:

Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Master Question Papers With Preliminary Key"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the question paper names

The TS ECET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to raise objections against TS ECET answer key 2021:

The candidate can raise objection(s) on any number of question(s) but only “ONCE”. Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the “Objections on Preliminary key” on the website “ecet.tsche.ac.in”, the official notification says.

The objection(s) submitted without proper justification will be summarily rejected.

