Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / TS ECET hall ticket 2021 released at ecet.tsche.ac.in, how to download
admissions

TS ECET hall ticket 2021 released at ecet.tsche.ac.in, how to download

TS ECET hall ticket 2021: JNTU Hyderabad has released TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) hall ticket 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:29 PM IST
TS ECET hall ticket 2021: Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in/.

TS ECET hall ticket 2021; JNTU Hyderabad has released TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) hall ticket 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in/.

The last date for submission of application for TS ECET-2021 exam with late fee of 5,000 is July 31, 2021. The TS ECET 2021 examination will be held on August 3.

Direct link to download TS-ECET hall ticket 2021

TS ECET hall ticket 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS ECET Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts ecet hall ticket exam admit card
TRENDING NEWS

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP