TS ICET 2021: Registration ends on June 30, direct link to apply

Kakatiya University, Warangal will close the registration window for TS ICET 2021 on June 30, 2021. Candidates who have yet not applied for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) can apply through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in. The registration process began on April 7, 2021.

The last date for submission of the application form with a late fee of ₹250 is Thursday, July 15. Candidates not paying late fees will have to pay ₹450 as application fees if they belong to SC/ST/Differently abled category. Other candidates need to pay ₹650 as application fees.

TS ICET 2021 Direct link to apply

The online correction of the application form will take place between August 8 and August 11 ((Data already submitted by the candidates). The hall tickets can be downloaded by the candidates from August 13, 2021, from the official website. The TS ICET examination will be conducted on August 19 and 20.