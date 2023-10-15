TS ICET 2023 special phase counselling begins today on tsicet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to begin the special phase of Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) counselling today, October 15. Eligible candidates can apply for it on tsicet.nic.in.

TS ICET 2023 special phase counselling from today on tsicet.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre are to be done today.

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done on October 16.

Candidates can exercise options after certificate verification from October 16 to 17.

TS ICET special phase provisional allotment result will be declared on or before October 20. After that, the tuition fee can be paid from October 20 to 29.

Selected candidates can report at allotted colleges on October 30 and 31.

TS ICET counselling 2023: Who is eligible for special phase?

Candidates who have secured a seat but not interested to join.'

Who have not secured a seat so far but got their certificates verified.

Who have not exercised options so far but got their certificates verified in earlier phases or in the special phase.

Those who have secured a seat, self reported and then reported at allotted colleges but are aspiring for a better option.

Any other eligible candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For further details, check the notice here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON