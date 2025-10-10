Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for special phase round. Candidates who have registered themselves for this round can check the result through the official website of TS ICET at tgicetd.nic.in. TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result for special phase released at tgicetd.nic.in, link here

The tuition fee can be paid from October to 10 October 13, 2025. Candidates can self report to the allotted college from October 10 to October 13, 2025.

TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS ICET at tgicetd.nic.in.

2. Click on TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Candidate who secures provisional allotment in Special Phase in the same college with a different course has to download the fresh Provisional allotment order (Special Phase) and once again report in the same college in a different course on or before October 13, otherwise the Provisional allotment shall automatically stand cancelled.

The candidates who secure provisional allotment in the special phase in a different college have to take back the original Transfer Certificate (T.C) from the college where he/she has reported after the final phase and shall report at the Special Phase allotted college on or before October 13; otherwise, the Provisional allotment shall automatically stand cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET.