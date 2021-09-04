TS ICET Answer Key 2021: Last date to raise objection today on icet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will close down the objection window for TS ICET Answer Key 2021 on September 4, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in. The answer key was released on September 1, 2021.

As per the official notice, the objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 pm on September 4, 2021 to email id convener.icet@tsche.ac.in. To raise objections candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on objection format link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to download it.

Enter the details in the format given in the PDF file.

Send it to the mail ID mentioned above.

The Master copy (before jumbling) of Question Paper along with its Preliminary Key is placed in the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to Master copy of Question Paper and Preliminary Key. The students have to submit their objections in the above format corresponding to Master copy of the Question Paper and Preliminary Key.