Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / TS ICET Answer Key 2021: Last date to raise objection today on icet.tsche.ac.in
admissions

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: Last date to raise objection today on icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Answer Key 2021 objection window will close down today, September 4, 2021. Candidates can raise objections through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 07:40 AM IST
TS ICET Answer Key 2021: Last date to raise objection today on icet.tsche.ac.in(HT file)

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will close down the objection window for TS ICET Answer Key 2021 on September 4, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in. The answer key was released on September 1, 2021. 

As per the official notice, the objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 pm on September 4, 2021 to email id convener.icet@tsche.ac.in. To raise objections candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections 

  • Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on objection format link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to download it.
  • Enter the details in the format given in the PDF file.
  • Send it to the mail ID mentioned above.

The Master copy (before jumbling) of Question Paper along with its Preliminary Key is placed in the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to Master copy of Question Paper and Preliminary Key. The students have to submit their objections in the above format corresponding to Master copy of the Question Paper and Preliminary Key.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts icet ts icet result tsche
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MH-CET 2021: Aspirants confused as hall tickets for exams not yet released 

Social leaders out of syllabus, Bihar varsity asked to make amends after row

DUET 2021: Delhi University Entrance Test dates released, check notice here

IGNOU invites online applications for AICTE-approved management programmes
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP