admissions

TS ICET Answer Key 2021 released on icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

TS ICET Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 08:40 AM IST
TS ICET Answer Key 2021 released on icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download(HT file)

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS ICET Answer Key 2021 on September 1, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official site of TSCHE ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

The objection window will remain opened till September 4, 2021. Candidates can raise objections by paying a fees for each question by sending it to email id convener.icet@tsche.ac.in. The Final Key will be placed along with results (Rank) and no more requests on the Final Key will be considered, as per the official notice.

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS ICET Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS ICET examination was conducted on August 19 and August 20, 2021. The final answer key will be released soon after the objection window closes. The result will be declared after the final answer key has been released.

