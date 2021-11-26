TS ICET Counselling 2021: Final phase seat allotment result released

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS ICET Counselling 2021 final phase seat allotment result. The seat allotment result for final phase can be checked by candidates on the official site of TS ICET on tsicet.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule released by the Council, the payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through thewebsite can be done from November 26 to November 27, 2021. Candidates who have registered for the final phase counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

TS ICET Counselling 2021: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official site of TS ICET on tsicet.nic.in.

Click on candidates login link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates will have to pay the Processing Fee of Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST) and Rs. 1200/- (for others) through online payment (Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking) / T-Wallet. The fees can be paid through the official site of TS ICET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON