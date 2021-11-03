TS ICET Counselling 2021: First phase registration begins today on tsicet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the registration process for first phase TS ICET Counselling 2021. Candidates who have qualified the examination can register online through the official site of TS ICET on tsicet.nic.in. The last date to register online through the official site till November 9, 2021.

As per the official notice, the certificate verification for already slot booking candidates will be done from November 6 to November 10, 2021. The freezing of options is till November 11 and the provisional allotment of seats will be on November 14, 2021. The payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be from November 14 to November 18, 2021.

Candidates who had qualified in TSICET-2021 and who secured 50% (for Unreserved) and 45% (for reserved) aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling round. To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for first phase counselling

TS ICET Counselling 2021: How to apply for first phase

Visit the official site of TS ICET on tsicet.nic.in.

Click on payment of processing fee.

Enter the registration number and other details and login to the account.

Fill in the details and make the payment of fees.

Book the slot and move to certificate verification.

Register online and login for option entry.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep the print list of saved options.

The processing fee is ₹600/- for SC/ST category candidates and ₹1200/- for others through online payment. The payment should be made through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ T-wallet.