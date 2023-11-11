TS LAWCET 2023 counselling registration schedule released, to begin from Nov 14

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023 counselling registration process will commence on November 14. Candidates will be able to register for TS LAWCET / TS PGLCET-2023 till November 21. The detailed TS LAWET/TSPGLCET 2023 counselling registration schedule is available on the official website.

TSLAWCET/TSPGLAWCET 2023 counselling schedule and details available

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The list of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed on the website (Phase I) on November 28. The classes will commence on December 4.

TSLAWCET/TSPGLAWCET 2023 schedule Online registration and fee payment November 14 to November 21 Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking November 16 to November 20 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail November 22 Exercising Web options- Phase I November 23 and November 24 Edit of web options-Phase -I November 25 List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I) November 28 Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates November 29 to December 2 Commencement of Class work December 4

For more details, candidates can visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON