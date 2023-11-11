TS LAWCET 2023 counselling registration schedule released, to begin from Nov 14

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Nov 11, 2023 12:00 PM IST

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Begins on Nov 14

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023 counselling registration process will commence on November 14. Candidates will be able to register for TS LAWCET / TS PGLCET-2023 till November 21. The detailed TS LAWET/TSPGLCET 2023 counselling registration schedule is available on the official website.

TSLAWCET/TSPGLAWCET 2023 counselling schedule and details available

The list of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed on the website (Phase I) on November 28. The classes will commence on December 4.

TSLAWCET/TSPGLAWCET 2023 schedule

Online registration and fee paymentNovember 14 to November 21
Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot bookingNovember 16 to November 20
Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mailNovember 22
Exercising Web options- Phase INovember 23 and November 24
Edit of web options-Phase -INovember 25
List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I)November 28
Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original CertificatesNovember 29 to December 2
Commencement of Class workDecember 4
For more details, candidates can visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

