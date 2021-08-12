Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / TS LAWCET admit card 2021 released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link
admissions

TS LAWCET admit card 2021 released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link

TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST
TS LAWCET admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.(lawcet.tsche.ac.in)

TS LAWCET admit card 2021: Osmania University released the TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Candidates who have applied for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET exam for 3 years course will be held on August 23, 2021, while the TS PGLCET exam for 5 years will be held on August 24, 2021.

Direct link to download the TS LAWCET Admit card 2021 https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/TSLAWCET/TSLAWCET_Hallticket21_2021HT.aspx

How to download TS LAW and TS PG Law CET admit card through the official website

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Download Hall Ticket’

Key in your registration number, DOB, and Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam admit card osmania university hall tickets
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP