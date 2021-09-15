TS LAWCET and PGLCET results 2021 to be declared today at 4pm

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET results 2021: Osmania University will announce the results of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS LAWCET-2021) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2021 (TS PGLCET-2021) on September 15, 2021 at 4pm. Candidates who appeared for the TS LAWCET-2021 and (TS PGLCET-2021) will be able to check and download their results from the official website of TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET was held on August 23 from 10.30am to 12 noon and from 2.30pm to 4pm, while the TS PGLCET was held from 10.30am to 12 noon.

TS LAWCET-2021 is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B. Regular Courses, while TS PGLCET is conducted for admission into 2-year LL.M. courses in the colleges of law in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

How to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2021:

Visit official website of TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on TS LAWCET results 2021 or TS PGLCET results-2021 link

Enter your credentials and log in

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.