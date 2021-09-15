Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS LAWCET & PGLCET results 2021 declared on lawcet.tsche.ac.in

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:13 PM IST
TS LAWCET & PGLCET results 2021: Osmania University on Wednesday declared the results of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS LAWCET-2021) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS PGLCET-2021).

Candidates who taken TS LAWCET-2021 and (TS PGLCET-2021) can check and download their results on the official website of TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET was held on August 23 from 10.30am to 12 noon and from 2.30pm to 4pm, while the TS PGLCET exam was held from 10.30am to 12 noon.

TS LAWCET 2021 is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into 3 Year / 5 Year LL.B. Regular Courses, while TS PGLCET is held for admission into 2-year LL.M. courses in the colleges of law in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

Direct link to check result 2021

How to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2021:

Visit official website of TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on TS LAWCET results 2021 or TS PGLCET results-2021 link.

Enter your credentials and log in.

osmania university result law entrance
