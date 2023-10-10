TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration ongoing; Apply till Oct 11
TS PECET-2023 registration is ongoing till October 11 at pecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
The phase 2 registration process for TS PECET 2023 is ongoing. Candidates have till October 11 to register for TS PECET-2023. Candidates can register for the second phase at pecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
“All candidates are informed to register online at https://pecetadm.tsche.ac.in from 09th October, 2023 to 11th October, 2023 and furnish all information in the application form and upload the relevant certificates”, reads the official notification.
Direct link to apply
All candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹800 for all candidates, and ₹500 for SC/ST candidates. The fee must be paid online (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in the name of the "SecretaryTSCHE" at Masab Tank in Hyderabad.
TS PECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2: Know how to apply
Visit the TS PECET 2023 counselling website at pecetadm.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Login using your credentials
Upload the documents for verification and click on submit
Take a printout for future reference.